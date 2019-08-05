शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात पर लोगों की बातें, कोई बोला- सब अच्छा होगा तो किसी ने कहा- मानो फिल्म चल रही

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 03:51 AM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालातों पर लोगों की बातें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालातों पर लोगों की बातें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राज्य के मौजूदा हालात को देखदे हुए युवा अपनी पढ़ाई को लेकर चिंतित नजर आ रहें हैं। दूसरी ओर उनका कहना है कि ऐसा लग रहा जैसे कोई फिल्म चल रही हो और हम उस फिल्म के पात्र हैं। उन्हें उम्मीद है कि इस बार जम्मू को उसका हक जरूर मिलेगा।
