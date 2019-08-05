जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात पर लोगों की बातें, कोई बोला- सब अच्छा होगा तो किसी ने कहा- मानो फिल्म चल रही

{"_id":"5d474f758ebc3e6cf035e372","slug":"people-talk-about-the-current-situation-of-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0938\u092c \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालातों पर लोगों की बातें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालातों पर लोगों की बातें
जम्मू कश्मीर में अनिश्चितता-अफरातफरी का माहौल
जम्मू कश्मीर में अनिश्चितता-अफरातफरी का माहौल
जम्मू कश्मीर में अनिश्चितता-अफरातफरी का माहौल
