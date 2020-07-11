शहर चुनें
Northern Command gave message to youth of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh regarding recruitment in army

सेना में भर्ती होने का स्वर्णिम अवसर, उत्तरी कमान ने युवाओं को दिया ये संदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 10:22 AM IST
सेना भर्ती रैली
सेना भर्ती रैली - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
सेना में होने वाली भर्ती को लेकर उत्तरी कमान की तरफ से जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के युवाओं को संदेश दिया गया है। डिप्टी डायरेक्टर जनरल रिक्रूटिंग ब्रिगेडियर जवाहर ने कहा कि कोरोना के माहौल में सुधार होते ही सेना भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू करेगी।

 
northern command jammu kashmir ladakh recruitment army

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

सेना भर्ती रैली
सेना भर्ती रैली - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
