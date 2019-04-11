एलओसी पर गोलीबारी के बीच पर पहली बार सियाचिन में जवानों ने किया मतदान, -11 डिग्री था तापमान

{"_id":"5caf5d59bdec2213ed0cd1e3","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-indian-army-troops-deployed-in-siachen-and-along-the-loc-cast-their-vote","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0932\u0913\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, -11 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u093e \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सियाचिन में पहली बार जवानों को सर्विस वोटर के तहत वोट डालने का मिला मौका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5caf5d59bdec2213ed0cd1e3","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-indian-army-troops-deployed-in-siachen-and-along-the-loc-cast-their-vote","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0932\u0913\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, -11 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u093e \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सियाचिन में पहली बार जवानों को सर्विस वोटर के तहत वोट डालने का मिला मौका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5caf5d59bdec2213ed0cd1e3","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-indian-army-troops-deployed-in-siachen-and-along-the-loc-cast-their-vote","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0932\u0913\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, -11 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u093e \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सियाचिन में पहली बार जवानों को सर्विस वोटर के तहत वोट डालने का मिला मौका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5caf5d59bdec2213ed0cd1e3","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-indian-army-troops-deployed-in-siachen-and-along-the-loc-cast-their-vote","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0932\u0913\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, -11 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u093e \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सियाचिन में पहली बार जवानों को सर्विस वोटर के तहत वोट डालने का मिला मौका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5caf5d59bdec2213ed0cd1e3","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-indian-army-troops-deployed-in-siachen-and-along-the-loc-cast-their-vote","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0932\u0913\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, -11 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u093e \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सियाचिन में पहली बार जवानों को सर्विस वोटर के तहत वोट डालने का मिला मौका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला