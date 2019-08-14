जम्मू-कश्मीरः छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी, ईश्वर से की यह प्रार्थना, देखिए तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5d53dc088ebc3e6cfb088de1","slug":"kathua-school-students-in-district-celebrate-rakshabandhan-with-security-personnel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0903 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940, \u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी
- फोटो : ani
{"_id":"5d53dc088ebc3e6cfb088de1","slug":"kathua-school-students-in-district-celebrate-rakshabandhan-with-security-personnel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0903 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940, \u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी
{"_id":"5d53dc088ebc3e6cfb088de1","slug":"kathua-school-students-in-district-celebrate-rakshabandhan-with-security-personnel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0903 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940, \u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी
{"_id":"5d53dc088ebc3e6cfb088de1","slug":"kathua-school-students-in-district-celebrate-rakshabandhan-with-security-personnel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0903 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940, \u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी