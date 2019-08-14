शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   KATHUA School students in district celebrate RakshaBandhan with security personnel

जम्मू-कश्मीरः छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी, ईश्वर से की यह प्रार्थना, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 14 Aug 2019 03:31 PM IST
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी
1 of 4
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी - फोटो : ani
कठुआ जिले में बुधवार को छात्राओं ने सुरक्षा बलों के साथ रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार मनाया। इस दौरान छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर राखी बांधकर ईश्वर से उनकी रक्षा करने की कामना की। वहीं, उधमपुर की स्कूली छात्राओं ने भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस(आईटीबीपी) की 15वीं बटालियन के जवानों की कलाई पर राखी बांधकर राखी का त्योहार मनाया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kathua rakshabandhan rakshabandhan with security personnel जम्मू कश्मीर jammu and kashmir news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

dcp vikram kapoor
Delhi NCR

रिटायरमेंट से एक साल पहले डीसीपी ने मुंह में बंदूक डाल दबाया ट्रिगर, तस्वीरों में देखें खौफनाक मंजर

14 अगस्त 2019

श्रीनगर के हालात
Jammu

Exclusive: सामने आईं वह तस्वीरें जिनका देश को बेसब्री से था इंतजार, ऐसे हैं कश्मीर के हालात

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
landslides in himachal pradesh three national high ways and 52 other roads closed
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में बारिश ने बरपाया कहर, तीन नेशनल हाईवे समेत 52 सड़कें बंद

14 अगस्त 2019

मृतका रजनी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

खुलासाः पत्नी मांग रही थी प्रापर्टी में हिस्सा इसलिए उतार दिया मौत के घाट

14 अगस्त 2019

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
Astrology

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
कश्मीर मे तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः चुनौतियों से भरा है स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद रच रहा साजिश, जवान मुस्तैद

14 अगस्त 2019

दुकान में प्रतिबंधित पॉलिथीन की पड़ताल करते डीएम
Lucknow

... और डीएम खुद निकल पड़े पॉलिथीन जब्त करने, जिम्मेदारों में मचा हड़कंप

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

jammu kashmir latest visuals and photos, kashmir latest update news, kashmir photos and visuals
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखें कश्मीर का माहौल, फोन कॉल के लिए लग रही हैं घंटों लाइन, सोशल मीडिया पर सख्ती

14 अगस्त 2019

रमाकांत चतुर्वेदी और रामप्रसाद श्रीवास्तव
Lucknow

मिलिए उन दंपतियों से जिन्होंने अंग्रेजी शासन देखा, ... और सुनाए उनसे जुड़े कुछ किस्से, यहां पढ़ें

14 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
A man sits on a tree in meditative state for hours.
Lucknow

पेड़ की सबसे ऊपरी डाल पर पत्तियों के सहारे घंटों बैठे रहे 'बंदरिया बाबा', देखने के लिए लग गई भीड़, तस्वीरें

14 अगस्त 2019

Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor IPS suicide note revealed he was blackmailed by an inspector and one man
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद डीसीपी की आत्महत्या के पीछे हो सकता है उन्हीं का करीबी, सुसाइड नोट कर रहा इशारा

14 अगस्त 2019

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
Astrology

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
देश की नायिकाएं
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें- पहली महिला जासूस से लेकर पहली ऑटो चालक तक, क्या आप जानते हैं इन नायिकाओं के बारे में?

13 अगस्त 2019

आईएएस अधिकारी डॉक्टर सैयद सहरीश असगर
Jammu

कश्मीरः सुर्खियों में यह महिला अधिकारी, वजह है उनकी बेबाक कार्यशैली, बहुत कुछ कहती हैं तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2019

छापेमारी में पकड़ी गई युवतियां
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में चल रहे देह व्यापार का भंडाफोड़, 15 युवतियों समेत 24 गिरफ्तार

13 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर में बकरीद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
Jammu

कश्मीर में कुछ इस तरह दिखा बकरीद का जश्न, तस्वीरें देख आप भी कहेंगे वाह...

12 अगस्त 2019

सोमवार रात हुई बारिश के बाद खुशनुमा हुआ मौसम
Jammu

खूबसूरती ऐसी कि नजर न हटे...जी हां, जम्मू का खुशनुमा मौसम किसी को भी दीवाना बना दे, तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2019

मीडिया से बात करते कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड में कोर्ट ने विधायक और 3 पुलिस कर्मियों समेत 10 लोगों पर आरोप किए तय, ये सच आया सामने

14 अगस्त 2019

ड्रेस रिहर्सल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः जोर-शोर से चल रही हैं स्वतंत्रता दिवस की तैयारियां, देखिए यह मनमोहक तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2019

गुलशन कुमार, भंडारा स्थल की तस्वीर
Jammu

गुलशन कुमारः जब वैष्णो देवी के भक्त ने अंडरवर्ल्ड से कहा- पैसे न दूंगा, माता के दर पर भंडारा कराऊंगा

12 अगस्त 2019

बकरीद की नमाज अदा करता बच्चा
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखें कुछ ऐसी रही नए कश्मीर की बकरीद, लोग बोले-त्योहार की रौनक गायब है

12 अगस्त 2019

महिला ने दरोगा का गिरेबान पकड़ा
Meerut

यूपी: महिला ने पकड़ा दरोगा का गिरेबान, वर्दी फाड़ने की कोशिश, थाने में जमकर हंगामा, तस्वीरें

13 अगस्त 2019

DSP Jwali Gyan Chand dance video Viral on social media Caught Red Handed Taking Bribe by vigilance
Shimla

तस्वीरें: रिश्वत लेते पकड़े गए डीएसपी का पुराना वीडियो वायरल, मंदिर में लगा रहे हैं जमकर ठुमके

13 अगस्त 2019

pm narendra Modi man vs wild show with host Bear Grylls 10 unknown facts
Dehradun

बेयर ग्रिल्स के साथ पीएम मोदी ने नहीं की खतरे की परवाह, तस्वीरें कर रहीं बहुत कुछ बयां

13 अगस्त 2019

छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी - फोटो : ani
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी
छात्राओं ने जवानों की कलाई पर बांधी राखी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

राहुल गांधी का राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक पर तंज, कहा ‘प्रिय 'मालिक' जी, बताएं मैं कब कश्मीर आ सकता हूं?’

कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक का न्यौता स्वीकार कर लिया है. सत्यपाल मलिक ने राहुल गांधी से कहा था कि वे राहुल गांधी के लिए विमान भेजेंगे जिससे वे जम्मू-कश्मीर का जायजा ले सकें।

14 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:41

रक्षाबंधन पर ध्यान रखें ये मुहूर्त, भाई को मिलेगी लंबी आयु

14 अगस्त 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी 3:09

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी का मोदी सरकार पर तीखा वार, कहा- इन्हें कश्मीरियों से नहीं, उनकी जमीन से प्यार

14 अगस्त 2019

अभिनंदन 1:36

वीर चक्र से सम्मानित होंगे विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन, 15 अगस्त को मिलेगा देश का तीसरा सर्वोच्च सम्मान

14 अगस्त 2019

इमरान खान 3:14

कश्मीर पर नहीं मिला किसी का साथ तो पाकिस्तान ने लिखा यूएन को खत, बताया UN के नियमों का उल्लंघन

14 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited