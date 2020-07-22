शहर चुनें
Jammu and Kashmir

पानी पर तैरती सब्जी मंडी, किसी का भी दिल जीत ले ये खूबसूरती, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 22 Jul 2020 04:30 PM IST
डल झील
1 of 6
डल झील - फोटो : बासित जरगर
कश्मीर अपनी खूबसूरती के लिए दुनियाभर में जाना जाता है। खूबसूरती भी ऐसी कि नजर नहीं हटती। इसी खूबसूरती की एक नायाब मिसाल है श्रीनगर की डल झील। झील में लगने वाला बाजार तो दुनियाभर के लोगों में आकर्षण का केंद्र बना रहता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
kashmir news kashmir latest news kashmir issue dal lake kashmir

डल झील
डल झील - फोटो : बासित जरगर
