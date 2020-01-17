शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh caught with terrorists, jaish and hizbul connection with dsp davinder

डीएसपी दविंदर के जैश और हिज्ब आतंकियों से कनेक्शन पर कश्मीर में कई ठिकानों पर छापेमारी,मिले अहम सबूत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 12:23 AM IST
आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी
1 of 5
आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
हिजबुल कमांडर नवीद बाबू के साथ गिरफ्तार डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह के मामले में शुक्रवार को भी सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की जांच जारी रही। दविंदर सिंह की जैश-ए-मोहम्मद समेत अन्य आतंकी संगठनों के आतंकियों से सांठगांठ की भी जांच की जा रही है। 


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
kashmir dsp davinder singh dsp davinder singh hizbul mujahideen
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

बारिश ने धोए माघ मेला के इंतजाम, कल्पवासियों की मुसीबत

18 जनवरी 2020

युवक को पीटते पुलिसर्मी
Agra

सरे बाजार 'खाकी' की दबंगई, बाइक खड़ी करने पर अधिवक्ता को पीटा, गाड़ी में बैठे थे प्रभारी

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
पानी में डूबी फसलें
Agra

सिंचाई विभाग की लापरवाही से 3000 बीघा फसल जलमग्न, खेतों का हाल देख छलके किसान के आंसू

18 जनवरी 2020

अंचली कासी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

अंतिम समय भी थाईलैंड की युवती को नहीं मिलेगा 'अपनों का सहारा', पुलिस कराएगी संस्कार

18 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
प्रदीप कुमार का फाइल फोटो
Agra

जेई हत्याकांड: मासूम बेटे ने दी मुखाग्नि, छलक उठीं लोगों की आंखें, मंत्री बोले, सरकार परिवार के साथ

18 जनवरी 2020

बारिश में स्कूल जाते बच्चें।
Gorakhpur

रातभर हुई बारिश से भीगा-भीगा गोरखपुर, खिचड़ी मेले में उमड़ी आस्था, देखें आज की ताजा खबरें

17 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

हाई सिक्योरिटी सेल में निर्भया के दोषियों की उड़ी नींद

17 जनवरी 2020

अखिलेश और सुब्रत के बीच जुबानी जंग तेज
Kanpur

डिंपल पर छिड़ी अखिलेश सुब्रत की जुबानी जंग में कूदा ये सपा नेता, बोला वाणी पर नियंत्रण रखें भाजपाई..

17 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
शादी के कार्ड पर सीएए
Dehradun

सीएए-एनआरसी के समर्थन में युवक ने शादी के कार्ड पर छपवाया ऐसा स्लोगन, हर तरफ हो रही चर्चा...

17 जनवरी 2020

चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
Kanpur

सपा नेता ने मारने से पहले पत्नी को खिलाया था होटल में खाना खरीदी थी मिठाई, अब नहीं मिल रही लाश

17 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
जलीस अंसारी को पकड़ कर ले जाती एसटीएफ
Kanpur

मुंबई ब्लास्ट का आरोपी जलीस अंसारी ट्रेन में बैठ आया था कानपुर, बाेला घर में बीवी से होती थी लड़ाई

17 जनवरी 2020

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

डिफाल्टर घोषित कंपनियों के निदेशकों को हाईकोर्ट से राहत

17 जनवरी 2020

Snow Heavy Blanket Covered uttarakhand 650 villages today see Visuals
Chamoli

फिर बर्फ के आगोश में समाए देवभूमि के 650 से ज्यादा गांव, कई जगह रास्ते बंद, तस्वीरें...

17 जनवरी 2020

चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट: एसडीआरएफ ने 36 घंटे बाद बांध से ढूंढ़ निकाला महिला का शव, सपा नेता की तलाश जारी

17 जनवरी 2020

yogi adityanath
Prayagraj

31 मार्च तक सभी अदालतों में होगी फुलप्रूफ सुरक्षा, यूपी सरकार ने हाईकोर्ट में दी जानकारी

17 जनवरी 2020

कानपुर में लगातार बारिश से बढ़ी ठंड
Kanpur

यूपी के कई शहरों में लगातार बारिश से बढ़ी ठंड, ओलावृष्टि के आसार, विभाग की भविष्यवाणी जरूर पढ़ लें

17 जनवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

केबल काटने पर भड़के ग्रामीण, एक्सईएन, एसडीओ और जेई को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा

17 जनवरी 2020

मौसम
Lucknow

यूपी: ठंड का प्रकोप जारी, प्राइमरी से कक्षा 12 तक के स्कूलों का समय बदला

17 जनवरी 2020

यूपी डीजीपी ने प्रेस कांफ्रेस कर दी मामले की जानकारी।
Lucknow

मुंबई सहित 50 से अधिक बम धमाकों का आरोपी है 'डॉक्टर बम', गिरफ्तारी के बाद लाया गया सामने, तस्वीरें

17 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन करते लोग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग: मेले जैसा नजारा, चेहरे पर टैटू बनवा रहे लोग, चल रहा सेल्फी का दौर

17 जनवरी 2020

बर्फबारी
Jammu

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे पर एकतरफा यातायात बहाल, मौसम साफ, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल-ए-कश्मीर

17 जनवरी 2020

Sick police personnel took to Rohtang tunnel on stretcher for six km in four feet of snow
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: चार फीट बर्फ में छह किमी स्ट्रेचर पर रोहतांग टनल तक पहुंचाया बीमार पुलिस कर्मी

17 जनवरी 2020

आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी
आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी
आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी
आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी
आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी
आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला, ग्राफिक्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

निर्भया की मां आशा देवी ने कहा- ‘चुनाव लड़ने की ख़बरें गलत’

निर्भया की मां आशा देवी ने दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने की खबरों को गलत बताया। उन्होंने कहा की मेरा राजनीति से कोई नाता नहीं है।

17 जनवरी 2020

क्रिकेट 1:07

राजकोट में टीम इंडिया का पलटवार, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 36 रनों से हराया

17 जनवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 3:21

18 जनवरी का दिन किसी के लिए शुभ तो किसी के लिए होगा कष्टदायक

17 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 1:44

अब निर्भया के दोषियों को 1 फरवरी को होगी फांसी, पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने जारी किया नया डेथ वारंट

17 जनवरी 2020

आशा देवी 1:20

निर्भया केस: नए डेथ वारंट पर बोलीं निर्भया की मां आशा देवी ‘तारीख पे तारीख मिल रही’

17 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited