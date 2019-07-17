शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: The Untold Stories of Six Martyr Warriors of Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh

ये हैं करगिल जंग के 6 हीरो, जिन्होंने देश पर कुर्बान की थी जिंदगी, एक का बेटा बना लेफ्टिनेंट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 04:40 PM IST
करगिल युद्ध
1 of 7
करगिल युद्ध - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
भारतवासियों के लिए 26 जुलाई का दिन बड़ा गौरवशाली है। सन 1999 में इसी दिन योद्धाओं ने दुश्मनों को ढेर कर करगिल युद्ध में विजय हासिल की थी। इसलिए यह दिन को करगिल विजय दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। आज हम आपको उन छह योद्धाओं के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिन्होंने देश के लिए अपना सब कुछ कुर्बान कर दिया था। हर किसी की अपनी अलग कहानी... किसी ने बेटी का मुंह तक नहीं देखा तो किसी ने...
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kargil vijay diwas kargil vijay diwas 2019 kargil diwas kargil divas kargil vijay divas kargil vijay divas 2019 कारगिल दिवस
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Sakshi and ajitesh love marriage BJP MLA rajesh mishra Threatens To Kill revealing in viral audio
Delhi NCR

साक्षी मिश्रा के विधायक पिता को हत्या की धमकी, वायरल हुए पांच मिनट के आडियो में चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

17 जुलाई 2019

छोटी काशी मंडी
Shimla

हिमाचल की छोटी काशी के नाम से प्रसिद्ध इस शहर में हैं महादेव के कई मंदिर, सावन को लेकर ये है मान्यता

17 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
जवान का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

पत्नी ने माथा चूम, बेटे-बेटियों ने सैल्यूट करके सूबेदार को दी अंतिम विदाई, 4 महीने बाद थी रिटायरमेंट

17 जुलाई 2019

मोटापा
Lucknow

वजन को नियंत्रित रखना आपकी मुट्ठी में, बस ध्यान दें कुछ जरूरी बातों पर

17 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Astrology

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
कुख्यात रोहित को संरक्षण देने वाला भूपेंद्र बाफर
Meerut

यूपी पुलिस का गजब खेल..., संस्तुति से 15 दिन पहले ही कुख्यात बाफर को दे दिए थे सरकारी गनर  

17 जुलाई 2019

run of tejas express will start soon
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंची देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन, इन खूबियों के साथ जल्द भरेगी फर्राटा, तस्वीरें

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

अर्चना गुप्ता और राजू सिंह
Delhi NCR

अर्चना सिंह हत्याकांडः पूर्व जदयू विधायक ने इस शख्स को ऑफर किए थे सबूत मिटाने के पैसे

17 जुलाई 2019

बदमाश राकेश का फाइल फोटो ऊपर व उसका घर
Meerut

एनकाउंटर: इस गैंग का शॉर्प शूटर था राकेश, पुलिस को चकमा देकर होता रहा फरार, मां बोली- मुठभेड़ फर्जी

17 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
विज्ञापन
big decisions himachal cabinet meeting held in shimla on 16 july
Shimla

जयराम कैबिनेट ने हजारों कर्मचारियों को दिया तोहफा, जानिए 20 बड़े फैसले

16 जुलाई 2019

कुख्यात सांडू
Meerut

मुठभेड़: आखिर कौन थी रोहित सांडू से मिलने वाली युवती, सुपारी किलर की मौत के बाद रहस्य बरकरार 

17 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Astrology

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
पुलिस मुठभेड़
Meerut

दरोगा दुर्गविजय सिंह की मौत के बाद से गुस्से में थी 'खाकी', परिजन बोले- सुकून मगर ताउम्र रहेगा जख्म

17 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

साक्षी-अजितेश प्रेम विवाह: चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, शादी से पांच दिन पहले इन दो नेताओं ने लिखी स्क्रिप्ट

16 जुलाई 2019

priyanka gandhi
Delhi NCR

प्रियंका गांधी ने शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, मिलने लगी वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी की बधाई, अब दे रहीं सफाई

17 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

दो माह में अगर ये काम न कर पाए साक्षी-अजितेश, तो छिन जाएंगी दो सुविधाएं, हाईकोर्ट का कड़ा फरमान

16 जुलाई 2019

आज शाम तक भारी बारिश की आशंका
Kanpur

इस बार झूमकर नहीं बरसेगा सावन, यूपी के कई शहरों के लिए मौसम विभाग ने की ये भविष्यवाणी

17 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रग्रहण
Meerut

चंद्रग्रहण इन दो राशियों के लिए है शुभ, सूतक काल में ये काम करने से जीवन में होता है नुकसान

17 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली में बारिश
Delhi NCR

झमाझम बारिश के साथ हुई दिल्ली-एनसीआर की सुबह, देखें तस्वीरें

17 जुलाई 2019

खाई में गिरी बस
Lucknow

एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसाः अब तक का सबसे बड़ा सच आया सामने, ड्राइवर की झपकी नहीं इस वजह से हुई दुर्घटना

16 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

इस जिले के सरकारी स्कूलों में सुधरा परीक्षा परिणाम, ये पिछड़ा

17 जुलाई 2019

Lunar Eclipse 2019 july 16 Sutak start in india these doing unlucky 
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2019: देश में लग गया है सूतक काल, इस दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 काम

16 जुलाई 2019

Chandra grahan 2019 : horror scope of 12 zodiac sign from varanasi
Varanasi

चंद्रग्रहण से मिलेगा लाभ या होगा नुकसान, जानिए 12 राशियों पर क्या पड़ेगा प्रभाव

16 जुलाई 2019

बारिश
Meerut

पश्चिमी यूपी में झमाझम बारिश से मौसम सुहाना, पारा धड़ाम, अभी दो दिन और बरसेंगे बदरा

17 जुलाई 2019

करगिल युद्ध
करगिल युद्ध - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
शहीद अमरेश पाल
शहीद अमरेश पाल - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
शहीद लांसनायक बचन सिंह
शहीद लांसनायक बचन सिंह - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
शहीद सतीश कुमार
शहीद सतीश कुमार - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
शहीद रिजवान त्यागी
शहीद रिजवान त्यागी - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
शहीद नरेंद्र राठी
शहीद नरेंद्र राठी - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
शहीद अमरेश पाल
शहीद अमरेश पाल - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

नशे में चूर बिना हेलमेट जा रहे थे स्कूटी पर, पुलिस ने रोका तो महिला करने लगी धक्का-मुक्की

इन दिनों ट्रैफिक के नियमों का उल्लंघन दिखाता एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो पर लोगों के रिएक्शन भी आने शुरू हो गए हैं।

17 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:13

ऋचा भारती ने किया सजा के तौर पर कुरान बांटने से इनकार

17 जुलाई 2019

उत्तराखंड 1:43

उत्तराखंड में बारिश का कहर, कई सड़कें जाम, केदारनाथ धाम की हेलीकॉप्टर सेवाएं बंद

17 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रग्रहण 2:09

भारत समेत दुनिया भर में दिखा खगोलीय रोमांच, आपके लिए कई मायनों में खास रहा साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण

17 जुलाई 2019

मुंबई बिल्डिंग 3:01

मुंबई के डोंगरी बिल्डिंग हादसे में अब तक 14 मौतें, कई लोगों के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका

17 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited