PICS: कारगिल में खून जमा देने वाली ठंड, पारा माइनस 20.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा
amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 09:06 PM IST
मौसम साफ रहने के बावजूद राज्य में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। खून जमा देने वाली सर्दी के बीच न्यूनतम माइनस 20.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पारे के साथ कारगिल में सबसे सर्द रात रही।
