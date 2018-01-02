बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नए साल के मौके पर JIO ने किया धमाका, पेश किए ये शानदार ऑफर्स
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 11:32 PM IST
नए साल के मौके पर टेलीकॉम कंपनी जियों नए अपने ग्राहकों के लिए एक से बढ़ कर एक शानदार ऑफर्स पेश किए हैं। जियो यूजर्स को इन ऑफर्स का लाभ 1/1/2018 से 2 नए प्लान की सुविधा मिलेगी।
