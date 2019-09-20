शहर चुनें

ट्रैफिक नियम: जम्मू में चार दिन में तीन हजार से ज्यादा कोर्ट चालान, नाबालिगों के खिलाफ अभियान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 06:41 PM IST
जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस
1 of 5
जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अमले ने जम्मू शहर समेत आसपास के इलाकों में चालान करने की रफ्तार बढ़ा दी है। नियमों के उल्लंघन पर महकमे ने चार दिन के भीतर ही तीन हजार से भी ज्यादा चालान कर डाले हैं। दिलचस्प है कि इतनी बड़ी तादाद में चालान सीधे कोर्ट रेफर किए गए हैं। यानी नियमों के उल्लंघन करने वालों इन हजारों लोगों को कोर्ट में हाजिरी भरनी पड़ रही है। 
जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस
जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस
जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस
जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस
जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस
जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
