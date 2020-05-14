शहर चुनें

jammu kashmir Policeman picked disabled person in his lap and took him to bank

दिव्यांग का दर्द सुन भावुक हुए एसएसपी, फिर खाकी बनी साथी, तस्वीरें हैं गवाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रियासी, Updated Thu, 14 May 2020 04:33 PM IST
दिव्यांग के लिए देवदूत बनी पुलिस
1 of 5
दिव्यांग के लिए देवदूत बनी पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के कारण संकट का सामना कर रहे लोगों के लिए कोरोना योद्धा किसी देवदूत से कम नहीं हैं। ऐसे ही एक मामले में जम्मू कश्मीर के रियासी जिले में एक पुलिस कर्मी ने अनूठी और सराहनीय मिसाल पेश की है।
jammu kashmir lockdown coronavirus

दिव्यांग के लिए देवदूत बनी पुलिस
दिव्यांग के लिए देवदूत बनी पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
