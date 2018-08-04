बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b65c3454f1c1b9e3e8b532e","slug":"jammu-kashmir-let-pakistani-terrorist-naveed-jati-arrived-at-funeral-of-killed-militants-in-shopian","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0932\u0936\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0935\u0940\u0926 \u091c\u091f, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0928 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मारे गए आतंकियों के जनाजे में पहुंचा लश्कर आतंकी नवीद जट, दिया गन सैल्यूट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू , Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 08:46 PM IST
शोपियां के मलिकगुंड में एनकाउंटर में मारे गए आतंकी उमर मलिक और वकार अहमद के जनाजे में काफी संख्या में शामिल लोगों ने आजादी के हक में नारे लगाए। लश्कर कमांडर नवीद जट ने भी अपने साथियों के साथ पहुंचकर गन सैल्यूट दी। इस बीच उसने आजादी और हाफि ज सईद के समर्थन में नारेबाजी भी की।
