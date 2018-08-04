शहर चुनें

मारे गए आतंकियों के जनाजे में पहुंचा लश्कर आतंकी नवीद जट, दिया गन सैल्यूट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू , Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 08:46 PM IST
आतंकी के जनाजे में पहुंचा लश्कर कमांडर नवीद जट
1 of 7
शोपियां के मलिकगुंड में एनकाउंटर में मारे गए आतंकी उमर मलिक और वकार अहमद के जनाजे में काफी संख्या में शामिल लोगों ने आजादी के हक में नारे लगाए। लश्कर कमांडर नवीद जट ने भी अपने साथियों के साथ पहुंचकर गन सैल्यूट दी। इस बीच उसने आजादी और हाफि ज सईद के समर्थन में नारेबाजी भी की।
militants naveed jati

