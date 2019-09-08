शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें:जम्मू-कश्मीर में निकली बप्पा की सवारी, भक्तों ने खेली होली, लगे अगले वर्ष फिर आना के जयकारे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 12:01 AM IST
गणेश महोत्सव
1 of 5
गणेश महोत्सव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू शहर गणेश महोत्सव के रंग में रंगा हुआ है। मंदिरों और विभिन्न सार्वजनिक  स्थलों पर पंडाल सजे हुए हैं। रविवार को गंग्याल में स्थापित बप्पा की प्रतिमा का विसर्जन अखनूर स्थिति चिनाब दरिया में किया गया। दोपहर करीब तीन बजे बैंड बाजे के साथ बप्पा की सवारी निकाली गई। पूरे रास्ते गुलाल उड़ता रहा। चारों और गणपति बप्पा मोरिया के जयघोष गूंजते रहे। 

 
lord ganesha ganpati bappa ganpati mahotsav ganesh chaturthi 2019
गणेश महोत्सव
गणेश महोत्सव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणेश महोत्सव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणेश महोत्सव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणेश महोत्सव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणेश महोत्सव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
