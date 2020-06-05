शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   indian china dispute on lac 60 Bofors guns sent from Leh to LAC

चीन की हर चाल का जवाब देने की पूरी तैयारी, एलएसी पर भेजी गईं 60 बोफोर्स तोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 05 Jun 2020 10:51 AM IST
बोफोर्स
बोफोर्स - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पूर्वी लद्दाख में वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (एलएसी) पर सेना ने बोफोर्स तोप की तैनाती शुरू कर दी है। लेह से करीब 60 बोफोर्स तोपों को एलएसी की ओर रवाना किया गया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार एलएसी के उस पार चीन ने भी आर्टिलरी का अमला तैनात किया है।
 
bofors lac china ladakh

बोफोर्स
बोफोर्स - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
