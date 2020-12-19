शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   DDC election jammu kashmir voting for eighth and final phase going on voters queues

DDC Election Jammu kashmir: 'मैदानों से लेकर पहाड़ों तक' मतदान का उत्साह, आतंकवाद के मुंह पर तमाचा हैं ये तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 19 Dec 2020 11:11 AM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव
1 of 5
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर में डीडीसी चुनाव के आठवें और अंतिम चरण का मतदान जारी है। घने कोहरे और कड़कड़ाती ठंड के बीच मतदान केंद्रों के बाहर लोगों की कतारें लगी हुई हैं। प्रदेश में सुबह 9 बजे तक 8.93 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir srinagar national kathua rajouri poonch udhampur jammu kashmir news ddc election in j&k

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अवैध निर्माण ढहाता बुलडोजर
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: सरकारी जमीन से हटा बाहुबली विधायक विजय मिश्र का कब्जा, अवैध निर्माण पर चला बुल्डोजर

19 दिसंबर 2020

manish sisodia in uttarakhand news: manish sisodia visit dehradun today photos
Dehradun

Manish Sisodia : दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया पहुंचे देहरादून, तस्वीरों में देखें उनके दौरे की झलकियां...

19 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee5 and VI

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Hathras case
Aligarh

ये हैं हाथरस की बिटिया के वो आखरी शब्द जो आरोपियों के लिए तैयार कर रहे हैं फांसी का फंदा

19 दिसंबर 2020

इस जेल में दी गई थी राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल को फांसी
Gorakhpur

फांसी से पहले भावुक हो गए थे बिस्मिल, मां से कहा था 'तुमसे बिछड़ने के शोक में हैं ये आंसू'

19 दिसंबर 2020

धन, सुख -समृद्धि एवं शान्ति प्राप्ति हेतु मुंबई के महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में कराएं पूजा
astrology

धन, सुख -समृद्धि एवं शान्ति प्राप्ति हेतु मुंबई के महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में कराएं पूजा
फरहा व नमन
Meerut

धर्म बदलकर फरहा से बनी माही, मंदिर में की शादी, पति-पत्नी के रिश्ते में बदली डेढ़ साल की दोस्ती

19 दिसंबर 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
Agra

वृंदावन: तीर्थनगरी में ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी के प्राकट्योत्सव की धूम, दर्शन को उमड़े श्रद्धालु

19 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X