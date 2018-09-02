शहर चुनें

शहीद होने से पहले इस गाने पर जमकर नाचा था जवान, वीडियो देखकर आपकी आंख भी हो जाएगी नम

राजेश चन्द्र, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 03 Sep 2018 08:15 AM IST
बांदीपोरा में 31 अगस्त को आतंकियों से लोहा लेते वक्त शहीद हुए कमांडो शिव कुमार पूरे राजकीय सम्मान के साथ पंचतत्व में विलीन हो गए। लेकिन उनके शहीद होने के तीन दिन बाद उनका वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो को देखकर आपकी आंखें नम हो जाएंगी।

ऊपर वाला साथ तो डरने की क्या बात
एक वीडियो में वह जिस गाने पर डांस कर रहे हैं उसके बोल हैं ऊपर वाला जब अपने साथ तो डरने की क्या बात....। यह उनके हौसले को बयां कर रहा है।

मोबाइल पर वायरल वीडियो में डांस करते दिखे शिवकुमार
दो वीडियो हाल ही में मोबाइल पर वायरल हुए हैं। इन वीडियो में शिवकुमार सिविल ड्रेस में मस्त होकर नाचते दिख रहे हैं। शहादत की खबर के बाद यह 
वीडियो काफी ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं।
indian army commando

