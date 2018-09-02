बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b8c261c42c792465d1d3fef","slug":"dance-video-of-commando-shiv-kumar-got-viral-after-martyred-in-gunfight-with-militants-in-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद होने से पहले इस गाने पर जमकर नाचा था जवान, वीडियो देखकर आपकी आंख भी हो जाएगी नम
राजेश चन्द्र, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 03 Sep 2018 08:15 AM IST
बांदीपोरा में 31 अगस्त को आतंकियों से लोहा लेते वक्त शहीद हुए कमांडो शिव कुमार पूरे राजकीय सम्मान के साथ पंचतत्व में विलीन हो गए। लेकिन उनके शहीद होने के तीन दिन बाद उनका वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो को देखकर आपकी आंखें नम हो जाएंगी।
ऊपर वाला साथ तो डरने की क्या बात
एक वीडियो में वह जिस गाने पर डांस कर रहे हैं उसके बोल हैं ऊपर वाला जब अपने साथ तो डरने की क्या बात....। यह उनके हौसले को बयां कर रहा है।
मोबाइल पर वायरल वीडियो में डांस करते दिखे शिवकुमार
दो वीडियो हाल ही में मोबाइल पर वायरल हुए हैं। इन वीडियो में शिवकुमार सिविल ड्रेस में मस्त होकर नाचते दिख रहे हैं। शहादत की खबर के बाद यह
वीडियो काफी ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b8c261c42c792465d1d3fef","slug":"dance-video-of-commando-shiv-kumar-got-viral-after-martyred-in-gunfight-with-militants-in-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8c261c42c792465d1d3fef","slug":"dance-video-of-commando-shiv-kumar-got-viral-after-martyred-in-gunfight-with-militants-in-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8c261c42c792465d1d3fef","slug":"dance-video-of-commando-shiv-kumar-got-viral-after-martyred-in-gunfight-with-militants-in-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8c261c42c792465d1d3fef","slug":"dance-video-of-commando-shiv-kumar-got-viral-after-martyred-in-gunfight-with-militants-in-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8c261c42c792465d1d3fef","slug":"dance-video-of-commando-shiv-kumar-got-viral-after-martyred-in-gunfight-with-militants-in-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8c261c42c792465d1d3fef","slug":"dance-video-of-commando-shiv-kumar-got-viral-after-martyred-in-gunfight-with-militants-in-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8c261c42c792465d1d3fef","slug":"dance-video-of-commando-shiv-kumar-got-viral-after-martyred-in-gunfight-with-militants-in-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8c261c42c792465d1d3fef","slug":"dance-video-of-commando-shiv-kumar-got-viral-after-martyred-in-gunfight-with-militants-in-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8c261c42c792465d1d3fef","slug":"dance-video-of-commando-shiv-kumar-got-viral-after-martyred-in-gunfight-with-militants-in-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.