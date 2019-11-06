चक्रवात ‘महा’ का जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख पर असर, भारी बारिश और बर्फबारी की चेतावनी

{"_id":"5dc251f28ebc3e5b44579d87","slug":"cyclone-maha-impacts-jammu-and-kashmir-and-ladakh-warning-of-heavy-rain-and-snow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0924 \u2018\u092e\u0939\u093e\u2019 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0916 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स