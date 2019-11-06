शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Cyclone 'Maha' impacts Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, warning of heavy rain and snow

चक्रवात ‘महा’ का जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख पर असर, भारी बारिश और बर्फबारी की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 06 Nov 2019 10:24 AM IST
Cyclone 'Maha' impacts Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, warning of heavy rain and snow
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में अगले 48 घंटे में मौसम का मिजाज बिगड़ने की आशंका है। मौसम विभाग ने अरब सागर से उठने वाले भीषण चक्रवात ‘महा’ के कारण बुधवार से शुक्रवार तक दोनों केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के कई हिस्सों में भारी बारिश और भारी बर्फबारी की चेतावनी जारी की है।
cyclone maha cyclone maha in jammu kashmir cyclone maha in ladakh
