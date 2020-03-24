शहर चुनें

Corona virus: आसमां से ड्रोन और जमीं पर पुलिस रख रही लोगों पर नजर, तस्वीरों में देखें कश्मीर का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 24 Mar 2020 05:59 PM IST
lockdown, coronavirus in jammu kashmir
1 of 5
lockdown, coronavirus in jammu kashmir - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए आसमान से ड्रोन के जरिए लोगों की हर गतिविधि पर नजर रखी जा रही है। ड्रोन के जरिए लोगों से घरों में रहने की अपील की जा रही है। यही काम सड़कों पर पुलिस की गाड़ियां भी कर रही हैं।
coronavirus lockdown in jammu and kashmir restrictions in srinagar

