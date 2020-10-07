तस्वीरें: बदल रही है कश्मीर की फिजाएं, अब आतंकियों नहीं शहीदों के जनाजे में उमड़ती है भीड़

{"_id":"5f7de3188ebc3e9beb593b4f","slug":"constable-altaf-hussain-martyred-in-jk-while-saving-bjp-leader-see-pictures-of-last-rites","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u092c \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के जनाजे में उमड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के शव को कंधा देते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के बेटे को गोद में लिए हुए परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला