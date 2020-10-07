शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: बदल रही है कश्मीर की फिजाएं, अब आतंकियों नहीं शहीदों के जनाजे में उमड़ती है भीड़

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली, श्रीनगर, Updated Thu, 08 Oct 2020 07:00 AM IST
कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के जनाजे में उमड़ी भीड़
1 of 6
कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के जनाजे में उमड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कश्मीर घाटी की फिजाओं में अब बदलाव देखने को मिल रहा है। वो कश्मीर जहां हर आतंकी के जनाजे में हजारों की संख्या में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ती थी, राष्ट्र विरोधी नारेबाजी हुआ करती थी। आज उसी कश्मीर में शहीद जवानों के जनाजों में सैकड़ों लोग शामिल होते दिखाई पड़ते हैं।

 
कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के जनाजे में उमड़ी भीड़
कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के शव को कंधा देते पुलिसकर्मी
रोते बिलखते कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के परिजन
रोते बिलखते कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के परिजन
रोते बिलखते कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के परिजन
कांस्टेबल अल्ताफ हुसैन के बेटे को गोद में लिए हुए परिजन
