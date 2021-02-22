शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: देखिए शहर के नालों की हालत, बरसात में लोगों के लिए बन सकते हैं मुसीबत

Karishma Chib
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब
Updated Mon, 22 Feb 2021 12:20 PM IST
जम्मू के नाले में पड़ा गंदगी का ढ़ेर
जम्मू के नाले में पड़ा गंदगी का ढ़ेर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहर में अभी तक नालों की सफाई और क्रेटबाल (डंगे) लगाने पर काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। इससे बरसात में नाले फिर मुसीबत बन सकते हैं। हालांकि इसके लिए सितंबर, 2020 में सर्वे करने के बाद आकलन किया गया, लेकिन काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया।
