विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा मे पाकिस्तानी सेना का आसमानी आतंक, सीमा से सटे कई गांव पर बरसाए गोले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 05:23 PM IST
कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक
कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में पाकिस्तान ने कई गांव को निशाना बनाते हुए गोले दागे। इस दौरान कई घरों को नुकसान पहुंचा है। आपको बता दें कि पाकिस्तान ने शुक्रवार तड़के ही पुंछ के मेंढर सेक्टर में भी गोलाबारी की थी। इस गोलाबारी में एक जेसीओ भी घायल हुए थे। जिन्हें बाद में इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
indian army ceasefire violation ceasefire violation by pakistan
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक
कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक - फोटो : ANI
कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक
कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक - फोटो : ANI
कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक
कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक - फोटो : ANI
कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक
कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक - फोटो : ANI
कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक
कुपवाड़ा में पाक सेना का आतंक - फोटो : ANI
