Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   BJP leader Altaf Thakur on target of terrorists, amar ujala Exclusive news

Exclusive: आतंकियों के निशाने पर भाजपा नेता अल्ताफ ठाकुर, बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा

अमृतपाल सिंह बाली, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 14 Jul 2020 11:54 AM IST
बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा
बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा - फोटो : बासित जरगर
बांदीपोरा में भाजपा नेता वसीम बारी, उनके भाई और पिता की हत्या के बाद अब आतंकी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता और मुख्य प्रवक्ता अल्ताफ ठाकुर को निशाना बनाने की ताक में हैं। इसका खुलासा अमर उजाला के हाथ लगे एक दस्तावेज से हुआ है।
 
exclusive altaf thakur bjp terrorists

