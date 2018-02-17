बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8864264f1c1b2a788b6451","slug":"a-rohingya-arrested-by-jammu-police-in-the-case-of-human-trafficking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0917\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u0941\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947-\u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोहिंग्या का खुलासा, जुमे के रोज होता था लड़कियों की खरीदने-बेचने का कारोबार
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू, Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 10:50 PM IST
नरवाल इलाके से लड़कियों की तस्करी करने के आरोप में पकड़े गए रोहिंग्या से पूछताछ करने में कुछ चौंकाने वाले तथ्य सामने आ रहे हैं। बताया गया है कि आरोपी हर शुक्रवार को लड़कियां लेकर जम्मू आता था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a8864264f1c1b2a788b6451","slug":"a-rohingya-arrested-by-jammu-police-in-the-case-of-human-trafficking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0917\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u0941\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947-\u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8864264f1c1b2a788b6451","slug":"a-rohingya-arrested-by-jammu-police-in-the-case-of-human-trafficking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0917\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u0941\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947-\u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8864264f1c1b2a788b6451","slug":"a-rohingya-arrested-by-jammu-police-in-the-case-of-human-trafficking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0917\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u0941\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947-\u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8864264f1c1b2a788b6451","slug":"a-rohingya-arrested-by-jammu-police-in-the-case-of-human-trafficking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0917\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u0941\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947-\u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8864264f1c1b2a788b6451","slug":"a-rohingya-arrested-by-jammu-police-in-the-case-of-human-trafficking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0917\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u0941\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947-\u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.