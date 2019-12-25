अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने 1980 में पुंछ में लोगों को दिया था आश्वासन, हम पाक से पीओके को भी छीन लेंगे

{"_id":"5e03496f8ebc3e87c20e587c","slug":"1980-poonch-district-jammu-kashmir-atal-bihari-vajpayee-said-will-snatch-pok-from-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 1980 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0902\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0928, \u0939\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0913\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारत रत्न स्वर्गीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5e03496f8ebc3e87c20e587c","slug":"1980-poonch-district-jammu-kashmir-atal-bihari-vajpayee-said-will-snatch-pok-from-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 1980 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0902\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0928, \u0939\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0913\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e03496f8ebc3e87c20e587c","slug":"1980-poonch-district-jammu-kashmir-atal-bihari-vajpayee-said-will-snatch-pok-from-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 1980 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0902\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0928, \u0939\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0913\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल)
{"_id":"5e03496f8ebc3e87c20e587c","slug":"1980-poonch-district-jammu-kashmir-atal-bihari-vajpayee-said-will-snatch-pok-from-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 1980 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0902\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0928, \u0939\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0913\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
{"_id":"5e03496f8ebc3e87c20e587c","slug":"1980-poonch-district-jammu-kashmir-atal-bihari-vajpayee-said-will-snatch-pok-from-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 1980 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0902\u091b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0928, \u0939\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0913\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी