शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   1980 poonch district jammu kashmir atal bihari vajpayee said will snatch pok from pakistan

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने 1980 में पुंछ में लोगों को दिया था आश्वासन, हम पाक से पीओके को भी छीन लेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 05:05 PM IST
atal bihari
1 of 6
atal bihari
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों से अगाध प्रेम था। 1980 में पुंछ दौरे के दौरान जब वह यहां पहुंचे तो रात के 12 बजे रहे थे परंतु उन्हें सुनने के लिए हजारों लोग उस समय भी मौजूद थे। वाजपेयी को अपने बीच पाकर लोगों ने उन्हें घेर लिया और अपनी आशंका प्रकट की क्या पुंछ का जो हिस्सा भारत में है उसे भी पाकिस्तान ले लेगा। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
atal bihari vajpayee news atal bihari vajpayee latest atal bihari vajpayee
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

प्याज चोरी करने वाले होमगार्ड
Agra

जेल भेजे 'खाकी वर्दी' में प्याज के 'लुटेरे', आधी रात दुकान का ताला तोड दिया था वारदात को अंजाम

25 दिसंबर 2019

ठा.बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
Agra

सदी का सबसे बड़ा सूर्यग्रहण कल, बंद होंगे ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट, यह है आरती का समय

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन ऐसे करेगी यूपी के उत्पादों का गुणगान, तस्वीरें

25 दिसंबर 2019

Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue unveiled by PM Modi.
Lucknow

25 फीट ऊंची अटल की प्रतिमा का पीएम मोदी ने किया अनावरण, बनाने में आया इतना खर्च

25 दिसंबर 2019

atal bihari vajpayee
Lucknow

अटलजी ने जीप में खुद लगाया धक्का तो कभी घोड़ी पर चढ़ किया चुनाव प्रचार

25 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
Kanpur

कानपुर हिंसा: पूरी नेटबंदी न करते, सिर्फ सोशल साइट्स ब्लॉक करना ही था काफी

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

winter up
Meerut

ठिठुरन बरकरार, धूप बेअसर, पश्चिमी यूपी में कंपकंपाती ठंड ने लोगों को दिया थर्ड डिग्री टॉर्चर

25 दिसंबर 2019

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
Jammu

कुछ ऐसे कायम रहा अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की जिंदगी में '13 नंबर' का रहस्य, पढ़िए यादगार किस्से...

25 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
बीएचयू के मालवीय भवन में लगी पुष्प प्रदर्शनी।
Varanasi

देखें तस्वीरें: बीएचयू में मालवीय जयंती पर पुष्प प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन, महक उठा भवन

25 दिसंबर 2019

Meerut Violence
Bijnor

तस्वीरें: जिन्हें खरीदने को दिन-रात बहाया पसीना, देखते ही देखते राख हो गईं महंगी बाइक और गाड़ियां

25 दिसंबर 2019

सेना का डॉग स्क्वाड
Jammu

सेना की डॉग स्क्वाड यूनिट ने कुत्तों के लिए बनाई बुलेट प्रूफ जैकेट, सर्विलांस सिस्टम भी किया विकसित

25 दिसंबर 2019

ठंड ने छुड़ाई कंपकंपी
Lucknow

2 डिग्री और लुढ़का पारा, सर्दी ने छुड़ाई कंपकंपी, आने वाले दिनों में ऐसे रहेंगे मौसम के तेवर

25 दिसंबर 2019

School children from Rajasthan who came to visit Nainital bus overturn on the road
Dehradun

रामनगरः नैनीताल घूमने आए राजस्थान के स्कूली बच्चों की बस पलटी, 10 घायल

25 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस व प्रशासन की ओर से चिह्नांकित किए उपद्रवियों के फोटो
Agra

फिरोजाबाद में हुए बवाल के बाद उपद्रवियों के फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर हुए वायरल

25 दिसंबर 2019

गुलमर्ग
Jammu

कश्मीर में व्हाइट क्रिसमस: हसीन वादियां पांच फुट बर्फ से ढकी, गुलमर्ग पर्यटकों से गुलजार

25 दिसंबर 2019

दरोगा ने फेरीवाला बनकर बेचे केले
Agra

यूपी पुलिस के दरोगा ने फेरीवाला बनकर सड़क पर बेचे केले, चौंकाने वाली है वजह, देखें तस्वीरें

25 दिसंबर 2019

Meerut Violence
Meerut

डिवाइडरों को तोड़ने वाले उपद्रवियों पर नगर निगम ने कराया मुकदमा, ग्रिल भी उखाड़कर ले गए थे बवाली

25 दिसंबर 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

'अटल जी को बुलाओ नहीं तो 200 लोगों से भरा विमान उड़ा दूंगा', पढ़ें- ये रोचक किस्सा

25 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

पत्रकारों के किस सवाल का जवाब देना और किसे हवा में उड़ा देना है, इस कला में माहिर थे अटलजी

25 दिसंबर 2019

भगवंत मान
Chandigarh

पहले भी विवादों में रह चुके हैं 'आप' के भगवंत मान, 5 मामले जिन पर हुआ खूब बवाल

25 दिसंबर 2019

आरोपी अमजद और जावेद इनसेट में
Meerut

बड़ा खुलासा: अयोध्या प्रकरण पर फैसले के बाद से पीएफआई बुन रही थी बवाल का तानाबाना, ऐसे भड़काया माहौल

25 दिसंबर 2019

सेंट मेरी चर्च वाराणसी।
Varanasi

क्रिसमस पर विशेष: धर्मनगरी काशी में हैं 44 चर्च, लेकिन उनमें से ऐतिहासिक है ये गिरजाघर 

25 दिसंबर 2019

atal bihari
atal bihari
भारत रत्न स्वर्गीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
भारत रत्न स्वर्गीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल)
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल)
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

26 दिसंबर को साल का आखिरी सूर्यग्रहण, आपकी राशि पर पड़ेगा बुरा असर !

साल का आखिरी सूर्यग्रहण 26 दिसंबर को लगनेवाला है। जो कुछ राशियों के लिए अशुभ होगा तो कुछ के लिए शुभ। भारतीय समयानुसार ये ग्रहण 8बजकर 17मिनट से 10 बजकर 57 मिनट तक रहेगा।

25 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:09

चंद सालों में ही क्यों टूट गई रश्मी-नंदीश की शादी

25 दिसंबर 2019

कार कीमत 3:05

दिसंबर के आखिरी हफ्ते में मारुति,होंडा,महिंद्रा समेत कई वाहन कंपनियों ने दी कार मॉडल्स पर भारी छूट

25 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:04

जब नवाज शरीफ को अटल जी और दिलीप कुमार ने फोन पर फटकारा

25 दिसंबर 2019

अदा शर्मा 1:10

जिंगल बेल्स की धुन पर 'कमांडो 3' की अभिनेत्री अदा शर्मा के कथक का वीडियो वायरल

25 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited