बाथरुम के पुराने स्लीपर से लेकर ब्रांडेड शूज, पाकिस्तान दूतावास भेजकर जता रहे हैं आक्रोश

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a48a9284f1c1b4c528bc96f","slug":"group-of-jodhpur-sends-pakistan-high-commission-shoes-and-slippers-through-online-orders-and-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0941\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0921 \u0936\u0942\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0942\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a48a9284f1c1b4c528bc96f","slug":"group-of-jodhpur-sends-pakistan-high-commission-shoes-and-slippers-through-online-orders-and-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0941\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0921 \u0936\u0942\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0942\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a48a9284f1c1b4c528bc96f","slug":"group-of-jodhpur-sends-pakistan-high-commission-shoes-and-slippers-through-online-orders-and-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0941\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0921 \u0936\u0942\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0942\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a48a9284f1c1b4c528bc96f","slug":"group-of-jodhpur-sends-pakistan-high-commission-shoes-and-slippers-through-online-orders-and-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0941\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0921 \u0936\u0942\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0942\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a48a9284f1c1b4c528bc96f","slug":"group-of-jodhpur-sends-pakistan-high-commission-shoes-and-slippers-through-online-orders-and-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0941\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0921 \u0936\u0942\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0942\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.