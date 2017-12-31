Download App
new year celebrations- pinkcity is ready for new year bash- police,fire and medical on alerts
new year celebrations- pinkcity is ready for new year bash- police,fire and medical on alerts
अलविदा 2017: साल को गुडबाय कहने के लिए पिंकसिटी तैयार, पर्यटकों के लिए रहेगा परफैक्ट WEEK END

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 10:37 AM IST
साल 2017 अब से बस कुछ ही घंटों के बाद विदा हो जाएगा और पूरी दुनिया एक और नए साल में पहुंच जाएगी। न्यू ईयर का जश्न वैसे तो पूरी दुनिया में ही मनाया जाएगा लेकिन भारत के पेरिस यानी जयपुर शहर में न्यू ईयर की धूम भी देखने लायक होगी। आज शहर के कई छोटे बड़े रेस्त्रां,पब्स और होटल्स न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के लिए तैयार है और जश्न की तैयारियां भी पूरी हो चुकि है। ऐसे में बस शाम ढलते ही जयपुराइट्स और ट्यूरिस्टस न्यू ईयर पार्टी के जश्न में सराबोर हो जाएंगे। 

 
new year 2018 new year in jaipur

