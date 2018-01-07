बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव रहता है ये गैंगस्टर जिसने सलमान को दी है मारने की धमकी
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 07:04 PM IST
ये गैंगस्टर जेल में है लेकिन, सोशल मीडिया पर उसकी पोस्ट पुलिस से लेकर अच्छे से अच्छे रसूखदारों में खलबली मचा देती है। राजस्थान, पंजाब और हरियाणा का गैंगस्टर कोर्ट में पेशी के दौरान बॉलीवुड के दबंग खान यानि सलमान खान को जान से मारने की धमकी दे सुर्खियों में आ गया है।
आखिर कौन है लॉरेंस विश्नोई जानने के लिए आगे की स्लाइड्स देखें...
