विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Coronavirus in Gorakhpur: गांव में सोशल डिस्टेंस का नहीं हो रहा पालन, तस्वीरों में देखें उड़ रही नियम की धज्जियां

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 05 Apr 2020 03:09 PM IST
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
1 of 5
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना वासरस से बचने के लिए पूरे देश में 21 दिनों के लिए लॉकडाउन किया गया है। इस बीच गांव में गेहूं के खेतों की कटाई शुरू हो गई। कटाई के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंस की व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से ध्वस्त हो गई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
social distance coronavirus latest coronavirus news coronavirus india corona symptoms latest corona update in india

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
