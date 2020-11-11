शहर चुनें
भाजपा पर 'भगवान परशुराम' के वंशजों की कृपा बरकरार, बागी भी नहीं रोक पाए इसका विजय रथ

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 11 Nov 2020 10:56 AM IST
जीत का जश्न मनाते भाजपा नेता।
जीत का जश्न मनाते भाजपा नेता। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
वैसे तो भाजपा ने यूपी के विधानसभा उपचुनावों में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है, लेकिन देवरिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जीत के संदेश अलग हैं। यह सीट ब्राह्मण बहुल है। भाजपा के साथ सपा, बसपा और कांग्रेस ने भी चुनाव मैदान में ब्राह्मण प्रत्याशियों को उतारा था। चर्चा थी कि देवरिया की जीत-हार ही ब्राह्मणों का रुख बताएगी। संदेश देगी कि 'भगवान परशुराम' के वंशजों का रुख किस पार्टी की ओर है।
