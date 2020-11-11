भाजपा पर 'भगवान परशुराम' के वंशजों की कृपा बरकरार, बागी भी नहीं रोक पाए इसका विजय रथ

{"_id":"5fab72748ebc3e9b7638bad0","slug":"up-by-election-results-2020-news-update-in-hindi-new-mla-of-deoria-dr-satya-prakash-mani-tripathi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u0930 '\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u0936\u0941\u0930\u093e\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0902\u0936\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u092c\u0930\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u0930\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जीत का जश्न मनाते भाजपा नेता।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
जीत का जश्न मनाते डॉ. सत्य प्रकाश मणि त्रिपाठी व अन्य।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भाजपा नेताओं ने सुशासन की जीत बताई।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अजय कुमार सिंह पिंटू।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मुकुंद भास्कर मणि त्रिपाठी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।