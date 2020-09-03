शहर चुनें
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय की बची परीक्षाएं आज से शुरू, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 03 Sep 2020 10:06 AM IST
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा।
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय एवं संबद्ध महाविद्यालयों में आज से स्नातक एवं परास्नातक की बची हुई वार्षिक परीक्षाएं शुरू हो गई है। 90 हजार विद्यार्थियों की परीक्षा के लिए कुल 262 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा।
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा।
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा।
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा।
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा।
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
