special story of steam engine in NER railway station gorakhpur

यूपी के इस स्थान पर रखा है देश का सबसे पुराना भाप इंजन, देखने वालों की लगती है लाइन

vivek shukla
राजन राय, गोरखपुर।
Updated Tue, 16 Feb 2021 04:55 PM IST
देश के सबसे पुराने 10 भाप में इंजनों में से एक इंजन।
देश के सबसे पुराने 10 भाप में इंजनों में से एक इंजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भाप का इंजन लगाकर ट्रेन को आपने चलते देखा होगा लेकिन बहुत कम लोग जानते हैं कि इंजन में वाष्प तैयार करने के लिए पानी भरा जाता था। लंबी दूरी की ट्रेन में दो बार पानी भरना पड़ता था। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

 
city & states gorakhpur special story steam engine ner railway station ner gorakhpur railway exclusive railway station

देश के सबसे पुराने 10 भाप में इंजनों में से एक इंजन।
देश के सबसे पुराने 10 भाप में इंजनों में से एक इंजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर धरोहर के तौर पर रखा गया भाप इंजन।
गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर धरोहर के तौर पर रखा गया भाप इंजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
यार्ड के अंदर इंजन में पानी भरता फायरमैन। (फाइल फोटो)
यार्ड के अंदर इंजन में पानी भरता फायरमैन। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पहली विद्युत इंजन से चलने वाली ट्रेन।
पहली विद्युत इंजन से चलने वाली ट्रेन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन। (फाइल फोटो)
गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
