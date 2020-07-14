'राम जन्मभूमि' के नायक थे ये महंत, अपने दम पर देशभर में चलाया था अबतक का सबसे बड़ा आंदोलन

{"_id":"5f0d6f298ebc3e6387776425","slug":"special-story-of-mahant-avaidyanath-for-lord-ram-temple-in-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0924, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महंत अवैद्यनाथ की फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महंत अवैद्यनाथ की फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महंत अवैद्यनाथ की फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
योगी और विश्व हिंदु परिषद् के वरिष्ठ नेता अशोक सिंघल बीमार महंत अवैद्यनाथ के साथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ महंत अवैद्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।