तस्वीरें: लॉकडाउन में छूटी नौकरी तो आर्थिक रूप से टूट गए थे ये लोग, जानिए कैसे बन गए आत्मनिर्भर

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, महराजगंज।, Updated Wed, 30 Dec 2020 12:54 PM IST
स्वरोजगार कर आत्मनिर्भर बन गए ये लोग।
स्वरोजगार कर आत्मनिर्भर बन गए ये लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना काल में भी लोगों ने हार नहीं मानी। लॉकडाउन में रोजगार छूटने के बाद भी कई लोग सीमित संसाधनों से जूझते हुए स्वरोजगार कर आत्मनिर्भर बन चुके हैं। कल तक उनपर तंज कसने वाले भी उनकी मेहनत की प्रशंसा कर रहे हैं। अन्य युवा भी स्वरोजगार कर आगे बढ़ने की जद्दोजहद में जुटे हैं।
सब्जी की दुकान में बैठे सलीम राइन।
सब्जी की दुकान में बैठे सलीम राइन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
चाय की दुकान में मिथिलेश मद्धेशिया।
चाय की दुकान में मिथिलेश मद्धेशिया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सौंदर्य प्रसाधन की दुकान में सेराज हुसैन।
सौंदर्य प्रसाधन की दुकान में सेराज हुसैन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मोबाइल फोन रिपेयरिंग की दुकान में सुनील कुमार।
मोबाइल फोन रिपेयरिंग की दुकान में सुनील कुमार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
