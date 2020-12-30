तस्वीरें: लॉकडाउन में छूटी नौकरी तो आर्थिक रूप से टूट गए थे ये लोग, जानिए कैसे बन गए आत्मनिर्भर

{"_id":"5fec2848348be73cf675c507","slug":"special-story-of-hardworking-people-self-sufficient-after-job-left-in-lockdown-in-maharajganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्वरोजगार कर आत्मनिर्भर बन गए ये लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fec2848348be73cf675c507","slug":"special-story-of-hardworking-people-self-sufficient-after-job-left-in-lockdown-in-maharajganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सब्जी की दुकान में बैठे सलीम राइन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fec2848348be73cf675c507","slug":"special-story-of-hardworking-people-self-sufficient-after-job-left-in-lockdown-in-maharajganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चाय की दुकान में मिथिलेश मद्धेशिया।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fec2848348be73cf675c507","slug":"special-story-of-hardworking-people-self-sufficient-after-job-left-in-lockdown-in-maharajganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सौंदर्य प्रसाधन की दुकान में सेराज हुसैन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fec2848348be73cf675c507","slug":"special-story-of-hardworking-people-self-sufficient-after-job-left-in-lockdown-in-maharajganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मोबाइल फोन रिपेयरिंग की दुकान में सुनील कुमार।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।