गोरखपुर: सिख समाज ने निकाली भव्य शोभायात्रा, गतका के करतबों ने किया रोमांचित

{"_id":"5e0767458ebc3e87e915d53e","slug":"sikh-community-organised-yatra-starts-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u0938\u093f\u0916 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0936\u094b\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0917\u0924\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिख समाज की भव्य शोभायात्रा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शोभायात्रा में शामिल रथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तलवारबाजी करते गतका के कलाकार।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शोभायात्रा में सड़क को झाड़ू से साफ करती महिलाएं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यात्रा मोहद्दीपुर गुरुद्वारे से निकली।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला