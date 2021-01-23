विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Sant Morari Bapu started Ram katha in kushinagar

कुशीनगर में रामकथा का हुआ शुभारंभ, नौ दिनों तक प्रवचन सुनाएंगे संत मोरारी बापू

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कुशीनगर।, Updated Sat, 23 Jan 2021 05:34 PM IST
कुशीनगर में रामकथा की शुरुआत।
1 of 5
कुशीनगर में रामकथा की शुरुआत। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भगवान बुद्ध की महापरिनिर्वाण स्थली कुशीनगर में संत मोरारी बापू की नौ दिवसीय रामकथा शनिवार को शुरू हो गई है। कथा का प्रारम्भ हनुमान चालीसा से हुआ। आयोजकों ने सपरिवार व्यास पीठ की पूजा की। इसमें बौद्ध भिक्षु भी शामिल हुए। लोटस निक्को होटल में शाम चार बजे से शुरू हुआ रामकथा शाम सात बजे तक होगा। यह रामकथा 24 जनवरी से 31 तक रामकथा सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर दो बजे तक चलेगी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur kushinagar sant morari bapu sant morari bapu katha ram katha ram katha in kushinagar hanuman chalisa kushinagar news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

republic day full dress rehearsal
Delhi

गणतंत्र दिवस की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल में राजपथ पर दिखा मिनी भारत का नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

23 जनवरी 2021

21 वर्षीय मुस्कान ने बतौर आजाद उम्मीदवार 7,134 मत प्राप्त कर जीत अपने नाम की।
Bilaspur

HP Panchayat Election Result 2021: 21 साल की मुस्कान ने कांग्रेस-भाजपा को किया चित, जानिए इनके बारे में

23 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
ZEE 5

POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
घायल को बीएचयू ट्रामा सेंटर में कराया भर्ती।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: रास्ते में रखा पुआल बना विवाद की जड़, युवक ने पिता-पुत्र को मारी गोली, ट्रामा सेटर रेफर

23 जनवरी 2021

हस्तिनापुर द्रोपदी घाट
Meerut

हस्तिनापुर गाथा: द्रोपदी घाट पर स्नान करने से मिलता है रोगों से छुटकारा, तस्वीरें

23 जनवरी 2021

इस पौष पूर्णिमा, हरिद्वार में कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, मिलेगी कर्ज से मुक्ति
Puja

इस पौष पूर्णिमा, हरिद्वार में कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, मिलेगी कर्ज से मुक्ति
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी
Jammu

Weather: जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी, कारगिल-लेह में भी कड़ाके की ठंड, पानी जम जाने से लोग परेशान

23 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कुशीनगर में रामकथा की शुरुआत।
कुशीनगर में रामकथा की शुरुआत। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कुशीनगर में रामकथा की शुरुआत।
कुशीनगर में रामकथा की शुरुआत। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कुशीनगर में रामकथा की शुरुआत।
कुशीनगर में रामकथा की शुरुआत। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कुशीनगर में रामकथा की शुरुआत।
कुशीनगर में रामकथा की शुरुआत। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कुशीनगर में रामकथा की शुरुआत।
कुशीनगर में रामकथा की शुरुआत। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X