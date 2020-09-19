सील हुआ मकान तो फफक पड़ा देवरिया का जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष, बोला- न्याय के लिए कोर्ट जाऊंगा

{"_id":"5f6594068ebc3e78e755ed85","slug":"property-attached-to-district-panchayat-president-rampravesh-in-deoria-news-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u092b\u0915 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष रामप्रवेश की संपत्ति कुर्क।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष रामप्रवेश पैतृक आवास पर लगा ताला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ईंट-भट्ठा, लेयर फार्म और अन्य संपत्ति पर लगा ताला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामप्रवेश की संपत्ति कुर्क के दौरान मौजूद पुलिस।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामप्रवेश की संपत्ति कुर्क के दौरान मौजूद पुलिस।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।