फांसी से पहले भावुक हो गए थे बिस्मिल, मां से कहा था 'तुमसे बिछड़ने के शोक में हैं ये आंसू'

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 19 Dec 2020 12:11 PM IST
इस जेल में दी गई थी राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल को फांसी
1 of 5
इस जेल में दी गई थी राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल को फांसी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देशभर में आज बलिदान दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। स्वतंत्रता सेनानी राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल, अशफाक उल्ला खां और ठाकुर रोशन सिंह को 19 दिसंबर 1927 को फांसी दी गई थी। महानायक पंडित राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल फांसी से ठीक पहले अपनी मां से मिलकर खूब रोए थे।
इस जेल में दी गई थी राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल को फांसी
इस कोठरी को अब बिस्मिल कक्ष के नाम से संरक्षित किया गया है।
राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल को इसी जगह दी गई थी फांसी।
राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल को इसी जगह दी गई थी फांसी।
राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल अंतिम दिनों में इसी जगह पर बंदी रहे।
