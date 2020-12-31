शहर चुनें
नए साल के स्वागत में तैयार है कुशीनगर, इन तस्वीरों को देखकर 'जन्नत' का होगा एहसास

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, कुशीनगर।, Updated Thu, 31 Dec 2020 01:36 PM IST
Kushinagar new year
1 of 5
Kushinagar new year - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अंतरराष्ट्रीय पर्यटक स्थली कुशीनगर नव वर्ष के स्वागत के लिए तैयार है। मुख्य मंदिर में भगवान बुद्ध की छठीं शताब्दी की प्रतिमा का दर्शन होगा। इसके अलावा रामाभार स्तूप और माथा कुंवर मंदिर परिसर भी खुला रहेगा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

 
Recommended

कुशीनगर वृंदावन मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस 'वृंदावन' में अब नहीं होती है रासलीला, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी एक झलक

31 दिसंबर 2020

गोरखपुर में पर्यटन स्थल।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इन खूबसूरत स्थानों पर खुलकर मना सकते हैं नया साल, जहां घूमकर नहीं भरेगा आपका मन

31 दिसंबर 2020

astrology
Gorakhpur

जानिए गोरखपुर के लिए कैसा रहेगा साल 2021, राशियों ने दिया ये संकेत

31 दिसंबर 2020

भगवान जगन्नाथ
Gorakhpur

इस मंदिर में ब्रिटिश अफसर भी टेकते थे मत्था, हैरान करने वाला है इसका इतिहास, तस्वीरें

31 दिसंबर 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

Year Ender: 2020 में योगी के इन 20 बड़े फैसलों ने बदली यूपी की दशा और दिशा, देखें- पूरा विश्लेषण

31 दिसंबर 2020

Kushinagar new year
Kushinagar new year - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Kushinagar new year
Kushinagar new year - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Kushinagar new year
Kushinagar new year - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Kushinagar new year
Kushinagar new year - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Kushinagar new year
Kushinagar new year - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
