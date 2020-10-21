शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   MP Ravi Kishan arrives in Ayodhya to play role of Bharat in Virtual Ramlila ayodhya

सांसद रवि किशन के इस रुप को देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान, अयोध्या की रामलीला में निभाया ये खास किरदार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 21 Oct 2020 12:16 PM IST
MP Ravi kishan
1 of 5
MP Ravi kishan - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भोजपुरी और बॉलीवुड अभिनेता से नेता बने गोरखपुर सदर सांसद रवि किशन अपने काम को लेकर हमेशा चर्चा में रहते हैं। अभी उनकी चर्चा एक खास वजह से हो रही है। वह अयोध्या की वर्चुअल रामलीला में एक खास किरदार निभा रहे हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें फोटोज...
