Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Kinnar Mahasammelan held in Gorakhpur see latest photos of kinnar

सात साल बाद आयोजित इस महासम्मेलन में झूमकर नाचे किन्नर, इन तस्वीरों से नहीं हटा पाएंगे नजर

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Tue, 09 Mar 2021 04:17 PM IST
किन्नर महासम्मेलन।
1 of 6
किन्नर महासम्मेलन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में सात साल बाद किन्नर महासम्मेलन आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान देशभर से हजारों की संख्या में किन्नर पहुंचे हुए थे। इन्हें देखने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई थी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

 
किन्नर महासम्मेलन।
किन्नर महासम्मेलन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
किन्नर महासम्मेलन
किन्नर महासम्मेलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
किन्नर महासम्मेलन
किन्नर महासम्मेलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
किन्नर महासम्मेलन
किन्नर महासम्मेलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
किन्नर महासम्मेलन
किन्नर महासम्मेलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
किन्नर महासम्मेलन
किन्नर महासम्मेलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
