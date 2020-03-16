शहर चुनें

Homeopathy medicine being distributed to prevent coronavirus

यहां मुफ्त बांटी जा रही है कोरोना की दवा, 400 से अधिक लोगों की लग रही है लाइन

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 16 Mar 2020 08:42 PM IST
Coronavirus
1 of 5
Coronavirus - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए जिला परिसर में स्थित राजकीय होम्योपैथी अस्पताल में आर्सेनिक एल्बम-30 दवा बांटी जा रही है। इसे लेने के लिए अस्पताल में भीड़ भी उमड़ रही है। 400 से अधिक लोग दवा लेने के लिए प्रतिदिन पहुंच भी रहे हैं।
