Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Hapurs DM Aditi Singh father died in delhi

पूर्व आईएएस के निधन पर कलेक्टर बिटिया ने की पिता की अंत्येष्टि, लोगों ने कहा- हर किसी को मिले ऐसी बेटी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बस्ती।, Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 02:19 PM IST
पिता को मुखाग्नि देतीं डीएम अदिति सिंह।
पिता को मुखाग्नि देतीं डीएम अदिति सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
यूपी के हापुड़ जिलाधिकारी अदिति सिंह के पिता व पूर्व आईएएस धनंजय प्रसाद सिंह का रविवार सुबह लंबी बीमारी के चलते दिल्ली के अपोलो अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। धनंजय प्रसाद सिंह मूल रूप से यूपी के बस्ती जिले के गांव मरवटीया के रहने वाले थे।
दिनेश सिंह व सुधा सिंह।
पिता को मुखाग्नि देतीं डीएम अदिति सिंह।
पिता को मुखाग्नि देतीं डीएम अदिति सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
hapur dm aditi singh - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डीएम हापुड़ के पिता। (फाइल फोटो)
डीएम हापुड़ के पिता। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
hapur dm aditi singh - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटी को देखकर भावुक हुईं डीएम
बेटी को देखकर भावुक हुईं डीएम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
