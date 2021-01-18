शहर चुनें
खिली धूप तो खिलखिला उठे शहरवासियों के चेहरे, तस्वीरों में देखें सड़क से लेकर नौकायन तक बढ़ी रौनक

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 18 Jan 2021 04:36 PM IST
गोरखपुर का मौसम।
1 of 7
गोरखपुर का मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में कई दिनों से कड़ाके की ठंड से थोड़ी राहत मिली है। सोमवार की सुबह घने कोहरे के बाद दोपहर में धूप खिली तो बाजारों और पार्कों में चहल-पहल बढ़ गई। धूप का आनंद लेने के लिए पार्कों में पहुंचे शहरवासियों ने खूब मस्ती की।
city & states gorakhpur gorakhpur news ramgarh tal gorakhpur nauka vihar gorakhpur gorakhpur latest news khichdi mela gorakhpur

गोरखपुर का मौसम।
गोरखपुर का मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ खिचड़ी मेला।
गोरखनाथ खिचड़ी मेला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मेले का आनंद लेते लोग।
मेले का आनंद लेते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मेले में लगे झूले का आनंद लेते लोग।
मेले में लगे झूले का आनंद लेते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
