Gorakhpur Weather: नए साल में चटख धूप का उठा सकते हैं आनंद, ऐसा रहेगा मौसम का नजारा

{"_id":"5febfe73176c50517b4c58ce","slug":"gorakhpur-weather-news-update-happy-sunshine-will-enjoyed-in-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Weather: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u091f\u0916 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम।
- फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
{"_id":"5febfe73176c50517b4c58ce","slug":"gorakhpur-weather-news-update-happy-sunshine-will-enjoyed-in-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Weather: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u091f\u0916 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम।
- फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
{"_id":"5febfe73176c50517b4c58ce","slug":"gorakhpur-weather-news-update-happy-sunshine-will-enjoyed-in-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Weather: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u091f\u0916 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5febfe73176c50517b4c58ce","slug":"gorakhpur-weather-news-update-happy-sunshine-will-enjoyed-in-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Weather: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u091f\u0916 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5febfe73176c50517b4c58ce","slug":"gorakhpur-weather-news-update-happy-sunshine-will-enjoyed-in-new-year-2021","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur Weather: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u091f\u0916 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला