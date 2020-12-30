शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Gorakhpur Weather news update Happy sunshine will enjoyed in new year 2021

Gorakhpur Weather: नए साल में चटख धूप का उठा सकते हैं आनंद, ऐसा रहेगा मौसम का नजारा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 30 Dec 2020 09:49 AM IST
गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम।
गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम। - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
नए साल का जश्न खुलकर मनाया जा सकता है, क्योंकि इस दिन चटख धूप निकलेगी। हालांकि सुबह कोहरा रहेगा, लेकिन नौ बजे के बाद आकाश साफ हो जाएगा। वहीं, पहाड़ी इलाकों से चल रही बर्फीली हवा की वजह से न्यूनतम तापमान के लुढ़ककर चार से पांच डिग्री तक हो जाने की आशंका है।
