शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Devotees dip in faith at Magha Purnima at Gorakhpur

माघ पूर्णिमा: श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, स्नान कर किया दान-पुण्य

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Sat, 27 Feb 2021 09:11 PM IST
Magha Purnima
1 of 5
Magha Purnima - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
माघ माह की पूर्णिमा तिथि पर शनिवार को बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं ने राप्ती सहित आसपास की पवित्र नदियों में आस्था की डुबकी लगा लगाई व दान-पुण्य किया। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने मां गंगा के नाम पर कढ़ाई भी चढ़ाई। श्रद्धालुओं ने सत्यनारायण भगवान की कथा सुनी।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur magh purnima snan purnima snan 2021 magh purnima magh purnima 2021 kab hai maghi purnima magh month

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

भाजपा का नव निर्मित कार्यालय
Varanasi

कार्यकर्ताओं से संवाद कर कार्यालय का उद्घाटन करेंगे नड्डा और सीएम, आज हुआ अनुष्ठान 

27 फरवरी 2021

हिमाचल का पहला शिवधाम
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: अद्भुत होगा देश के पहले शिवधाम का नजारा, सीएम जयराम ने रखी आधारशिला

27 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
CLAT 2021: ऑल इंडिया फ्री मॉक टेस्ट से करें खुद को CLAT परीक्षा के लिए तैयार
Safalta

CLAT 2021: ऑल इंडिया फ्री मॉक टेस्ट से करें खुद को CLAT परीक्षा के लिए तैयार
pics of weather changes in Lucknow.
Lucknow

फरवरी के अंत में ही मौसम ने दिखाए मई-जून वाले तेवर, सिर ढक कर बाहर निकल रहे लोग, तस्वीरें

27 फरवरी 2021

सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

अखिलेश का योगी पर हमला, बोले- ‘ठोक दो, ऐसी डोज दूंगा कि दर्द दूर हो जाएगा, जैसी भाषा अहंकार का सूचक

27 फरवरी 2021

आपकी जन्मकुंडली में कब बन रहे हैं विवाह के योग
Astrology

आपकी जन्मकुंडली में कब बन रहे हैं विवाह के योग
स्नो फेस्टिवल लाहौल
Himachal Pradesh

स्नो फेस्टिवल: बर्फ से आठ फीट ऊंचा शिवलिंग बनाकर की पूजा, देखें तस्वीरें

27 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Magha Purnima
Magha Purnima - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Magha Purnima
Magha Purnima - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Magha Purnima
Magha Purnima - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Magha Purnima
Magha Purnima - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Magha Purnima
Magha Purnima - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X