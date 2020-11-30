Exclusive: वैक्सीन की दो-तीन खुराक करेगी कोरोना पर अंतिम प्रहार, प्रभाव कम रहने पर दिया जाएगा ये खास डोज

{"_id":"5fc497ec76334a1e9c7f589b","slug":"corona-vaccine-two-to-three-doses-will-treatment-of-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u0935\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b-\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0921\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5fc497ec76334a1e9c7f589b","slug":"corona-vaccine-two-to-three-doses-will-treatment-of-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u0935\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b-\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0921\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : pixabay
{"_id":"5fc497ec76334a1e9c7f589b","slug":"corona-vaccine-two-to-three-doses-will-treatment-of-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u0935\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b-\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0921\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fc497ec76334a1e9c7f589b","slug":"corona-vaccine-two-to-three-doses-will-treatment-of-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u0935\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b-\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0921\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : pixabay
{"_id":"5fc497ec76334a1e9c7f589b","slug":"corona-vaccine-two-to-three-doses-will-treatment-of-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u0935\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b-\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0921\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : pixabay
{"_id":"5fc497ec76334a1e9c7f589b","slug":"corona-vaccine-two-to-three-doses-will-treatment-of-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Exclusive: \u0935\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b-\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0916\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0921\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएमओ डॉ श्रीकांत तिवारी।(फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला