गोरखपुर एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंची कोरोना वैक्सीन, तस्वीरों में देखें पहली झलक

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 13 Jan 2021 05:25 PM IST
कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर गोरखपुर-बस्ती मंडल के वासियों के लिए राहत भरी खबर आई है। गोरखपुर एयरपोर्ट पर बुधवार दोपहर को कोरोना वैक्सीन आ गई है। आइए हम आपको कोरोना वैक्सीन की एक झलक दिखाते हैं...

 
