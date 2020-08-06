सीएम योगी ने राम जन्मभूमि पूजन में निभाई खास भूमिका, यहां देखें इनकी 30 अनदेखी तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Cm yogi Adityanath (file)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी की बचपन की तस्वीर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी के स्कूल के दिनों की तस्वीर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
cm yogi old photos
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपने बचपन के साथियों के साथ सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपने दोस्तों के साथ योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ। file
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ की तस्वीर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी बनने के बाद पहली बार अपने गांव जाते हुए।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ को जानवरों से बहुत लगाव है।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ नगर विधायक राधा मोहन दास अग्रवाल।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ। (File)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी के पिता।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी का परिवार।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
cm yogi
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ व महंत अवैद्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f2be26b8ebc3e3cd5188370","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-25-unseen-photos-after-ram-janm-bhumi-pujan-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 30 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।