Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   CM Yogi Adityanath 25 unseen photos after Ram janm bhumi Pujan Ayodhya

सीएम योगी ने राम जन्मभूमि पूजन में निभाई खास भूमिका, यहां देखें इनकी 30 अनदेखी तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 06 Aug 2020 04:44 PM IST
Cm yogi Adityanath (file)
1 of 31
Cm yogi Adityanath (file) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने राम जन्मभूमि पूजन में खास भूमिका निभाई। राम मंदिर से गोरक्षपीठ का गहरा नाता रहा है। आज अमर उजाला आपको मुख्यमंत्री की 25 अनदेखी तस्वीरें दिखाने जा रहा हैं। इन तस्वीरों में आप सीएम योगी को पहचान नहीं पाएंगे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें अनदेखी तस्वीरें...
cm yogi adityanath आदित्यनाथ फोटो yogi adityanath college life yogi adityanath image ram mandir अयोध्या राम मंदिर

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Cm yogi Adityanath (file)
सीएम योगी की बचपन की तस्वीर।
सीएम योगी के स्कूल के दिनों की तस्वीर।
cm yogi old photos
अपने बचपन के साथियों के साथ सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
अपने दोस्तों के साथ योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल)
योगी आदित्यनाथ। file
योगी आदित्यनाथ की तस्वीर।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल)
सीएम योगी।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी बनने के बाद पहली बार अपने गांव जाते हुए।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ को जानवरों से बहुत लगाव है।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ नगर विधायक राधा मोहन दास अग्रवाल।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। (File)
सीएम योगी के पिता।
सीएम योगी का परिवार।
सीएम योगी।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ
cm yogi
योगी आदित्यनाथ व महंत अवैद्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
