Christmas Day 2020: रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगाए गिरजाघर, आज रात प्रभु यीशु लेंगे जन्म

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 24 Dec 2020 01:11 PM IST
Christmas Day 2020
1 of 5
Christmas Day 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में क्रिसमस पर्व की तैयारियां पूरी हो चुकी हैं। कोरोना काल में भी क्रिसमस को लेकर मसीही समाज के लोगों में गजब का उत्साह दिख रहा है। सभी कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए इस पर्व को धूमधाम से मनाएंगे। क्रिसमस सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का सूचक है। इस पर्व को लेकर मसीही समुदाय में विशेष उत्साह रहता है। क्रिसमस की खुशियां एक जनवरी तक मनाई जाएंगी। ठंड के बावजूद मसीही विश्वासियों के उत्साह में कोई कमी नहीं है। प्रभु यीशु के जन्मोत्सव का जश्न मनाने के लिए घर, दुकान, होटल, रेस्टोरेंट और चर्चों को रंग-बिरंगी झालर, स्टार, जिंगल बेल, गोल्डन बॉल, गोल्डन लाइट झालर से सजाया गया है।
