कोरोना वैक्सीन की सुरक्षा में तैनात रहेंगे ये जवान, इनकी निगरानी में होगा टीकाकरण

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 09:24 PM IST
पुलिस। (सांकेतिक तस्वीरे)
पुलिस। (सांकेतिक तस्वीरे) - फोटो : iStock
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीन की सुरक्षा को लेकर कड़े इंतजाम किए जाएंगे। वैक्सीन स्टोर से लेकर वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर तक हर जगह पुलिसकर्मी तैनात पुलिस की निगरानी में ही टीकाकरण अभियान भी चलाया जाएगा।
